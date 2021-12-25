New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A private school, The Academic Heights Public School, in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, has received a show-cause notice from the state education department for asking students to name Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son as a part of General Knowledge exam question. The Parents' Association of the school has filed a complaint with Madhya Pradesh's school education department and demanded strict action against the school.

District Parents’ Association President, Anish Jharjhare expressed concern and said, “How can the school administration ask the students such non-serious questions? Instead of asking students about historical icons and other legends, they asked for the full name of the son of a Bollywood couple.” He further demanded the sternest possible action against the school and asked for the school's closure.

Taking notice of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjiv Bhalerao said, “We have served a show-cause notice to the school. On the basis of the reply, we will take action against the school. We will also check the question papers of other classes.”

He further added, "The parents' body of the school too has objected to the question and I too individually feel that such a question which hurts sentiments of parents shouldn't have been asked in the question paper."

The school asked class VI students to write the full name of Kareena and Saif's son, followed by other questions such as which team won the IPL in 2019 and to name the leader of North Korea.

Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district is the home town of legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar. Also, it is a communally sensitive district.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv