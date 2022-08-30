In Japan, Babies Are Getting 'Job Offers', Salary Includes Nappies And Milk!

Babies are loved all around the world. Small, cute and adorable babies or kids are cared for and adored by every human being. Now, in a first, these 'little bundle of joys' are asked to spread even more joy in their infectious and awwdorable smile way. Yes! Babies in Japan are now offered work and they have all the perks they need.

In Southern Japan, a nursing home is hiring babies upto 4 years old and according to their job description, they have to make the elderly smile and give them company. Not to worry, this important work comes with a hefty salary, you ask what! It's Nappies and Milk.

As per the job advert, the would-be workers will be compensated for their services in diapers and powdered milk.

Successful candidates' main -- and perhaps only -- responsibility will be to "take a stroll" around the nursing home while accompanied by their guardians.

According to the requirement of this Japani nursing facility, the new recruits must be under four years old, and their guardians have to sign a contract stipulating that the babies and toddlers can show up for work "whenever they feel like it".

Interestingly, those bundle of joys will be allowed to take a break "when they feel hungry, sleepy or depending on their mood", the contract reads.

So far, more than 30 babies have been signed up for the task to lift the spirits of more than 100 residents who are mostly in their 80s, said Kimie Gondo, head of the nursing home told news agency AFP.

"The mere sight of babies makes our residents smile," she said, adding with a chuckle that "there is no shift roster or anything".

"The babies stay with their mothers all the time. It's just like they're being taken for a walk in a park," Gondo said.

The residents appear delighted by the young recruits and have been greeting them, striking up conversations, or offering them hugs. So far, this cute experiment is going well for the nursing home.