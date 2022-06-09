New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kshama Bindu, a Gujarat woman who made headlines for 'India's first sologamy' has finally married herself in a 40-minute long ceremony. The marriage took place 2 days ahead of the planned date which was June 11. The sudden preponement of the wedding happened after Kshama faced resistance from a BJP leader Sunita Shukla. Earlier, she had plans to get married in a temple but later amid all the resistance she just decided to tie the knot at her own house in Gotri.

Speaking to TOI, Kshama said, “I am very happy to finally be a married woman. I felt that someone may try to create controversy on the day of the wedding shared g and I didn’t want to spoil my special day. So, I advanced it to Wednesday."

Let us tell you that her wedding was all things ordinary and included pheras, Mehendi and other rituals. It was a hush hush affair and Kshama mentioned that only 10 of her friends canc attend the wedding.

Kshama shared the visuals of her marriage rituals from her Instagram handle where she looked immensely happy. She also took 5 vows, she wrote for her special day. The ceremony alone went on for 40 minutes and her friends and well-wishers "showered flowers" and promised to always support her.

She also posted a video on her Facebook account right after the wedding, expressing expressed gratitude for everyone's support and encouragement.

She said, "Unlike other brides, I won't have to leave my home after the wedding!"

The 24-year-old didn’t just perform ‘sologamy’ but is also all set to take herself on her honeymoon to Goa.

Earlier in a statement, Kshama said “Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding."

