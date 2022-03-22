New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In Bihar, a Muslim family has donated land for the construction of the world’s largest and tallest ‘Virat Ramayan Mandir' in the Kaithwalia area of the East Champaran district. The donated land is worth Rs 2.5 crore, and is owned by businessman Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan and his family.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan told the news agency ANI that it is a tradition of his family. He said, “Majority of land (in the village) is owned by our family. I think it is my responsibility to do something for the construction of the temple. This is a tradition of our family.”

The family has donated 23 Katha (71 decimals) of land to the temple on Wednesday at the registrar’s office of the Kesharia sub-division, East Champaran.

The chief of Patna-based ‘Mahavir Mandir Trust’, Acharya Kishore Kunal, told ANI, “In the past also, Khan and his family have been open to the idea of extending help for the temple project. Khan also gave land on the main road at a subsidised rate. Inspired by him, others in the village also started giving land. So far, 100-acre land has been acquired for the Virat Ramayan Mandir.”

He further added, "Without the help of Muslims, it would have been difficult to realise this dream project.”

Talking about the structure of the temple, Acharya Kishore Kunal said, “The structural design of the 'Virat Ramayana Temple' will be such that it will be durable for more than 250 years. For the construction of the temple, the services of technical experts and skilled craftsmen engaged in the construction of the new Parliament House are being taken.”

He said that the height of the temple will be 270 feet, while its length will be 1080 feet and width will be 540 feet. "There will be a road on three sides of the 'Virat Ramayana Temple' complex. The Ram-Janaki road being built from Ayodhya to Janakpur will pass through the area. Saffron Buddhist Stupa is also located on this route," he added.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav