New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a first, a Jupiter-size planet has been spotted orbiting around a dead star or white dwarf. Scientists have claimed that it is a rare scenario as any object near a white dwarf, typically, gets destroyed during "white dwarf creation process".

The Jupiter-size object, called WD 1856 b, is about seven times larger than the white dwarf, named WD 1856+534. It circles this stellar cinder in every 34 hours, more than 60 times faster than Mercury orbits our Sun, a press release issued by the NASA said.

The space agency said that the potential planet is about seven times larger than the white dwarf.

"WD 1856 b somehow got very close to its white dwarf and managed to stay in one piece," the press release quoted Andrew Vanderburg, an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as saying.

"The satellite spotted WD 1856 b about 80 light-years away in the northern constellation Draco. It orbits a cool, quiet white dwarf that is roughly 11,000 miles (18,000 kilometres) across, maybe up to 10 billion years old, and is a distant member of a triple star system," Nasa's statement further read.

What is a white dwarf or dead star?

A white dwarf is also known as a degenerate dwarf. It is very dense and its mass is comparable to that of the sun. The white dwarfs are 40 per cent larger than Earth. It is said that when a Sun-like star runs out of nuclear fuel, it swells up to hundreds to thousands of times its original size to become a cooler red giant star.

How large is Jupiter?

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and is approximately 318 times as massive as Earth. This planet is named after the king of the ancient Roman gods. It is nearly 11 times the size of Earth and 317 times its mass, according to Nasa. "If Earth were the size of a nickel, Jupiter would be about as big as a basketball."

