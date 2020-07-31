The study, which was conducted by a group of scientists at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, claimed that they were able to revive microbes that were in a dormant state for more than 100 million years.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: People on Earth have always wondered whether it is possible to survive for eternity or not. Different experiments have been conducted and researchers have been made to find out how long an organism can survive on Earth.

Now a new research has found that life on Earth can be ‘timeless’ as it has found proof that some microorganisms have ‘no age limit’. A study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, has found that microorganism found buried below the seafloor have persisted for up to 101.5 million years.

"In the oldest sediment we've drilled, with the least amount of food, there are still living organisms, and they can wake up, grow and multiply," Professor and study co-author Steven D'Hondt, from the University of Rhode Island, was quoted as saying by BBC.

In their study, the researchers also claimed that the microbes found under the South Pacific seabed have now started incubation in their labs, increasing total numbers by four orders of magnitude, and began to eat and multiply.

"When I found them, I was first sceptical whether the findings are from some mistake or a failure in the experiment," lead author Yuki Morono said while speaking to news agency AFP.

Morono claimed that the study has proved that the simplest living organisms living on Earth "do not actually have the concept of lifespan" and can survive in a hostile environment with little food and oxygen.

The researchers also claim that the newly discovered microbes are ‘aerobic’ but are unsure whether the bacteria have been multiplying slowly over millions of years or not.

"We now know that there is no age limit for [organisms in the] sub-seafloor biosphere. Unlike us, microbes grow their population by divisions, so they do not actually have the concept of lifespan," Morono told AFP.

