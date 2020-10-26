The discovery was made a team of researchers from the University of Kansas and they believe that it could help them solve the mysteries about exoplanets in the universe.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Space and cosmos have fascinated people across the world and scientists and researchers always try to explore more and more about it to unravel the mystery of the universe. Now, the astronomers have found a new and extremely rare exoplanet called a "hot Neptune" that shouldn't exist in the first place.

The discovery was made a team of researchers from the University of Kansas and they believe that it could help them solve the mysteries about exoplanets in the universe.

"This planet is so intensely irradiated by its star that its temperature is over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit and its atmosphere could have evaporated entirely. Yet, our Spitzer observations show us its atmosphere via the infrared light the planet emits," Ian Crossfield, who led the study, was quoted as saying by Mirror.co.uk.

"This planet doesn’t have a solid surface, and it’s much hotter even than Mercury in our solar system — not only would lead melt in the atmosphere of this planet but so would platinum, chromium and stainless steel," Crossfield added.

Pointing about the planet's 'unusual findings', Crossfield said a year on this exoplanet is less than 24 hours on Earth, adding that it would encourage them to conduct more research about atmospheres at exoplanets.

"We measure how much-infrared light was being emitted by the planet as it rotates 360 degrees on its axis. Infrared light tells you the temperature of something and where the hotter and cooler parts of this planet are — on Earth, it’s not hottest at noon; it’s hottest a couple of hours into the afternoon," Mirror.co.uk quoted Crossfield as saying.

"But on this planet, it's actually hottest just about at noon. We see most of the infrared light coming from the part of the planet when its star is straight overhead and a lot less from other parts of the planet," he added.

What are exoplanets?

Exoplanets, also known as 'extrasolar planet', are planets that are located outside a solar system. The first 'confirmed' exoplanet was discovered by researchers in 1992. Researchers say that there are 4,354 confirmed exoplanets in 3,218 systems in the universe.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma