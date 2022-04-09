New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The first all private astronaut mission Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) to International Space Station launched on April 8 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There are four private astronauts in this mission from Axiom Space. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft carrying Ax-1 crew members Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe into orbit. The launch happened at 11:17 am EDT.

International Space Station shared the video of the launch of Axiom Mission 1 on their social media. In the caption, they wrote, "The first private astronaut crew, Axiom Mission 1 (#Ax1) is on their way to the space station in the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour after a successful liftoff at 11:17 a.m. EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. They are set to dock at 7:45 a.m. EDT tomorrow, April 9".

Earlier, ISS shared the photos of the Space X Falcon 9 rocket before the launch and also provided information about the launch. In the caption, they wrote, " The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour atop the Falcon 9 rocket stands at the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Axiom Space-1 (Ax-1) crew is due to launch aboard Endeavour on Friday at 11:17 a.m. EDT and dock at the space station on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. to begin a nine-day mission".

NASA will provide live coverage of the Endeavour docking, hatch opening, and a ceremony to welcome the crew on April 9 at 5:30 am. The endeavour is expected to dock at the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module around 7:45 a.m. The widely reported price for tickets -- which includes eight days on the outpost -- is $55 million.

“NASA’s partnership with industry through the commercial cargo and crew programs has led our nation to this new era in human spaceflight — one with limitless potential. Congratulations to Axiom, SpaceX, and the Axiom-1 crew for making this first private mission to the International Space Station a reality,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Axiom Space astronauts are expected to spend about 10 days in orbit before a return to Earth. The astronauts in this mission are Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mark Pathy of Canada.

Houston-based Axiom, founded in 2016, sees the voyages as the first steps of a grander goal: to build its own private space station. The first module is due to launch in September 2024, president and CEO Michael Suffredini said. The plan is for it to initially be attached to the ISS, before eventually flying autonomously when the latter retires and is deorbited sometime after 2030.

