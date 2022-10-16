In A First, Monkey Are Proud Owners Of 'Land' In This Maharashtra Village

A piece of land is an asset and for this particular thing, at times disputes were common among people, but now, in a first, monkeys have also got a say in this matter. Let us tell you how! In Maharashtra's Osmanabad district village monkeys have been bestowed the rare honour of having 32 acres of land registered in their name. Yes, monkeys are landowners in this village.

People of Osmanabad's Upla village hold these creatures in very high regard, they feed them whenever they arrive at the doorstep and at times, even honoured at weddings.

In an interesting discovery, was found in the Land records of the village that Upla gram panchayat has named 32 acres of land for all monkeys residing in the village.

"While documents clearly state that the land belongs to monkeys, it is not known who created this provision for the animals and when it was done," the village sarpanch (head) Bappa Padwal said, reported news agency PTI.

In the past, monkeys were part of all rituals conducted in the village, he said. According to the sarpanch, the village is home to nearly 100 monkeys now, and their numbers have dwindled over the years as the animals do not stay in one place for long.

The forest department has carried out plantation work on the land and there was also an abandoned house on the plot, which has now collapsed, he said.

"Earlier, whenever weddings were held in the village, monkeys would be offered a gift first and only then the ceremony would begin. Not everyone follows this practice now," the sarpanch said.

Villagers also feed the monkeys whenever they appear at their doorstep. No one denies them food, he added.