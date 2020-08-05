New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

In a first, Indian military bands will perform across the country from August 1 to August 15 to mark the celebration of Independence Day and to express gratitude to the corona warriors, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,” news agency PTI quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The military bands are performing in the different parts of the nation to maintain the enthusiasm of the big day. To ensure the social distancing on August 15, live performances have been cancelled and limited gathering at Red Fort will be permitted. Military bands have already performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, and Kolkata so far, said Defence Ministry in a statement.

Military bands will perform in Srinagar and Kolkata on August 7 and in Ahmedabad, Shimla, Mumbai and Almora on August 8. However, the tri-services band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, Rajpath and the India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12 respectively.

After performing in Andaman & Nicobar Command, Chennai, and Nasirabad, the bands will perform in Bhopal, Imphal and Jhansi on August 12, Ministry said.

Whereas, the final showdown in the series will be performed in Shillong, Madurai Lucknow, Faizabad and Champaran on August 13, it said.

Amidst coronavirus crisis, Ministry of Home affairs have declared the guidelines for the celebration of Independence Day, the ministries, state and government offices are advised to showcase their preparations virtually instead of social gathering.

Posted By: Srishti Goel