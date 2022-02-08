New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: This couple from Tamil Nadu has taken the wedding game to whole another dimension literally! The Pandemic and its effects drove 25-year-old Dinesh SP, project associate in IIT Madras, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy, to host their wedding reception on the Metaverse platform.

On February 6th, Dinesh and his bride held their Hogwarts theme from the Harry Potter reception for their friends and family. A musical concert was held on Metaverse from Chennai and the event saw about 200 guests who attended the reception receive food at their homes.

Metaverse is a 3D virtual environment where its users can live and communicate in digital avatars. Photos and videos of the alleged 'Aisa's first Metaverse Reception' were shared online.

Have a look here:

Dinesh, who is into Blockchain, NFTs, and Crypto, says his is the first Metaverse marriage in Asia. “I got married in February 2022. I had planned to conduct my reception on Metaverse platform on February 6, due to the pandemic which had restricted the guests,” he says.

“The unique Metaverse marriage reception was the first to be held in Asia and it was an instant hit among the people,” claimed Vinesh Selvaraj, CEO of TardiVerse, the Sriperumbudur based Information Technology firm, which designed the virtual platform for Dinesh and Janaganandhini.

“It took our 12-member team nearly a month from January 3 to complete the project,” Vignesh told PTI. He said the Metaverse will be the 3.0 technology wielding tremendous influence on people.

The unique event had fetched Vignesh 60 orders from various parts of India and abroad and currently he is readying to host the Valentine's Day celebrations this February 14 on the Metaverse platform in Chennai.

“Lovers could exchange gifts on this platform,” he added.

Posted By: Ashita Singh