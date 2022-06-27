IKEA Bengaluru 'Store Darshan' Triggers Most Hilarious Memes | See Here

IKEA, the world-renowned furniture store has now opened one of its outlets in Bengaluru. Soon after the store was launched, it started trending on Twitter and let us tell you the reason. People in Bangalore made sure not to wait for a single second to pay a visit to the newly launched furniture store.

The store was flooded with people as such that there were long queues outside the store with wait time upto 3 hours. Many customers were also forced to return home without even getting a glimpse of the store.

IKEA took to its official Twitter handle and also made a tweet about the same. It said, “Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response. The current wait time at the Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates."

While the queue got longer at the store, Tweeples made sure to let the world know of all the updates from the line as many memes and tweets started flooding the social media in no time here are some of the hilarious posts that made our list of favourites.

Sharing a video of the long queue, Industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, “It’s not MLAs queuing in Maharashtra to form a government, It’s not an immigration queue to enter our country, It’s not a vaccination queue to avoid Covid wave, It’s not pilgrims queueing in Tirupati for darshan, It’s the opening of IKEA store in Bangalore!."

Have a look at a few tweets:

How i think bengaluru houses are, after seeing the crowd at #ikeabangalore pic.twitter.com/318tnx3XGY — Keerthi (@thekeerthikumar) June 26, 2022

POV: You visited the IKEA store in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/y50JHDKynu — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) June 26, 2022

Me entering Nagasandra metro station after shopping from IKEA pic.twitter.com/OAyWqVh3px — JT Meme Store (@kaapi_kudka) June 24, 2022

IKEA store opens in Bangalore



People: pic.twitter.com/Hx29OE2Ehn — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 26, 2022

Some made fun of the situation while others were concerned for the health of children and adults waiting in the long queue. One user wrote, "Dear Ikea @IKEA @IKEAIndia It good you are in Bangalore and got good response from @NammaBengaluroo But you should atleast take care of small children who are waiting for 3 hrs in Q.”

The response to the angry tweet read: "Hej Hassan! IKEA strives to make the experience smoother for customers. Sorry to know about the long queues. We do have Småland available at our store for kids after entering the store. Rest assured, the relevant feedback has been shared with our team. We hope to see you soon.”