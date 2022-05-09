New York (US) | Jagran News Desk: Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk, who recently bought micro-blogging website Twitter, on Monday sparked a buzz on social media again after he spoke about his death under "mysterious circumstances".

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya," he wrote on Twitter.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

It is not known yet why Musk made such comment on Twitter. It should be noted that Musk, just an hour before his tweet, had shared a post that seems to be conversation with a Russian officer, who said that the Tesla CEO is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

"According to our information, the delivery of the Starink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon...," the message read. "And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool."

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

In March, Musk had said that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments to block Russian news sources. "We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he had tweeted.

He also said that SpaceX was reprioritised to cyber defence and overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship and Starlink V2. He had also warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

Meanwhile, netizens started speculating why the SpaceX founder made such a remark. "No, you will not die. The world needs you to reform," wrote a user who goes by the name Farzad Ahangi.

No, you will not die. The world needs you to reform ❤️❤️🌙🪐🚀💫⭐️ https://t.co/wxKWYHUHIV — Farzad Ahangi «Dogecoin»🇺🇦 (@FarzadAhangi) May 9, 2022

Another user, who uses the name MrBeast, asked if he can have Twitter in case something goes wrong with Musk. Meanwhile, another guy Ricky Berwick wrote sarcastically that he will protect Musk.

If that happens can I have Twitter — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 9, 2022

Some people also pointed about a similar message from British-American computer programmer John David McAfee, who had made such a Tweet shortly before he died in June 2021.

"I’ll never forget this," said a Twitter user Stephen while retweeting McAfee's tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma