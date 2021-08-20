While the team dances on the soundtrack the camera pan to the laptop, it shows that the team was performing in front of the 23-year old gold medalist. However, Neeraj looked uncomfortable and gave an awkward smile to the team.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The golden boy of the country Neeraj Chopra has gained humongous applaud from people for making the nation proud at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Ever since the athlete has won the gold medal he has been getting various tributes however, one such tribute landed into criticism.

It is when the video of Radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa and her team dancing to Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri from the 1957 film Naya Daur in front of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra before an online interview emerged on the internet on Thursday. After which the RJ has been facing widespread criticism.

While sharing the video on Twitter, RJ Malishka wrote "Ladiesssss..Yes, I got the hard-hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for." Soon after which numerous hate comments started pouring in. Meanwhile, the video has crossed 6 lakh views marks on Twitter.

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 ;) #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

The video did not sit well with netizens who accused her of making him "uncomfortable" and slammed Malishka for her unprofessional behaviour. Some even compared the incident to "harassment", while others condemned the "cringe-fest".

A Twitter user wrote, "Absolutely crass and cringe...I hope this stupidity doesn’t desist our young Olympians from winning a medal in future, thinking of going through an ordeal like this after winning the medal."

Absolutely crass and cringey...I hope this stupidity doesn’t desist our young olympians from winning a medal in future , thinking of going through an ordeal like this after winning the medal...🙄 https://t.co/aOVbDODSl9 — Parul Singh (@parul_irs) August 20, 2021

Other reactions to the video were also mostly negative, with Twitterati pointing out that not only was the dancing unprofessional, it would have also been slammed as S*xist, had gender roles been reversed.

"Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it. I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too?," wrote a Twitter user.

Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it.



I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too?



Very sad ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 19, 2021

If shameless objectification had faces this is how it would look. Kudos to 23 year old @Neeraj_chopra1 for keeping his sanity intact in the midst of such predators who have zero respect for him, his struggle or his achievements & salivate at him as a S*x object. Shame media! https://t.co/vLSJLGpEXt — Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) August 20, 2021

The controversy, however, did not end there. In another clip doing rounds on the internet from her interview, while concluding the session, Malishka leaned into the screen to ask Neeraj for a virtual 'jaadu ki jhappi'. To this, Neeraj politely replied, "Namaste...Door se hi namaste".

Aise logo se door hi rehna chahiye, door se namastey @mymalishka 🤡😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mv4kGxumPw — Naweed (@Spoof_Junkey) August 20, 2021

Netizens quoted this incident to further call it out as an indication of Neeraj's uneasiness with Malishka and the entire fiasco. "This show is 101 ways to make your guest uncomfortable. FYI: He is a world-class athlete+ArmyOfficer+India's 1stGold medalist (F and T) Olympics," a Twitter user pointed out.

The star javelin thrower broke India's 13-year jinx for a gold medal on August 7 and made history as he won the first Gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month. Neeraj is also the second Indian to win an individual Gold medal in the Olympics so far.

