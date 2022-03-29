New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer Tina Dabi announced her engagement to the fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande on Monday. Tina made headlines when she topped the civil service exam in 2016. Meanwhile, Pradeep Gawande is a 2013 batch IAS officer and is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

Tina Dabi shared a picture with Pradeep Gawande to announce their marriage. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m wearing the smile you gave me. #fiance." She also shared some other pictures with Pradeep on her Instagram story. Tina looked beautiful wearing a red saree and Pradeep can also be seen wearing a red kurta.

Pradeep also shared a picture with Tina and captioned it, “Together, is my favourite place to be!”.

Tina enjoys popularity on Instagram and is active on all social media platforms. Currently, she has 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She was earlier married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, but they are now divorced. Athar Khan secured the second position in the UPSC all-India examination which Tina had topped. According to a report by livehindustan, Tina and Pradeep will get married on April 22 in Jaipur.

Tina was the first Dalit to have topped UPSC. Meanwhile, Tina’s sister, Ria Dabi, also became one of the UPSC toppers at the age of 23 in 2020. In September 2021, Tina announced that Ria got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam. She wrote, "I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi @ria.dabi has got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam". Ria also has over 3 lakhs followers on Instagram.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav