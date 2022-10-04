IAS Tina Dabi’s Ex-Husband Athar Amir Khan Marries Doctor In Lavish Ceremony | Watch

IAS Topper Tina Dabi's ex-husband and the second topper of 2015 UPSC batch Athar Aamir Khan has married Dr. Mehreen Qazi just six months after the latter's ex-wife's second wedding. In an intimate and lavish ceremony. Khan, who is currently posted in Srinagar as Municipal Commissioner, announced his wedding with Dr Qazi by sharing a video from his wedding on social media on Monday.

Posting a video, Amir captioned the post, “Qubool hai, a special song composed for the beautiful wedding ceremony of Athar and Mehreen”. In the beautiful video, Amir and his wife Mehreen can be seen exchanging vows by saying 'Qubool Hai' three times in accordance with Islamic practice. The bride and groom can be seen adorning beautiful off-white wedding attire.

Tina and Athar had met for the first time in Mussoorie where they were taking IAS training. In an interview, Tina said that she had fallen in love with Athar at first sight. After the training was over, both of them got married in 2018 after dating for years.

However, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan's marriage didn't last long as earlier this year, Tina got married to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in Jaipur. Months after their wedding, Athar announced his new relationship status with Dr Mehreen by sharing a series of photos of breathtaking videos on Instagram and later in July his engagement too.

Who is Athar's New Wife Mehreen?

Mehreen is a practising doctor and has degrees in medicine from the UK and Germany. She is a native of Umar Colony in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar and is presently living in Delhi. She has an MD (Doctor of Medicine) and currently working as a research fellow at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi. Mehreen is also active in the fashion industry has over 352k followers on Instagram.