IAS Tina Dabi’s Ex-Husband Athar Aamir Khan Set To Tie The Knot With Kashmiri Doctor

Athar Aamir Khan, who is IAS Tina Dabi's ex-husband, is also set to marry once again. Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a picture with his soon-to-be wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi with the hashtag #engagement.

Athar Khan shared a picture with Dr. Mehreen Qazi, where the IAS topper can be seen wearing a peach colour shirt and white pants, whereas Dr. Mehreen Qazi was seen wearing a white long gown.

Sharing the picture, Athar captioned the post as '#engagement'. With the help of the post, it seems that the couple has exchanged rings with each other.

Take a look at the picture here:

Apart from that, Dr. Mehreen also shared a picture of herself and Khan. As per media reports, Dr. Mehreen also hails from Jammu and Kashmir and is a practicing doctor. The doctor enjoys a decent fan following on Instagram with lakhs of followers.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "engaged' and tagged Athar Aamir Khan.

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, back in 2018, Athar Aamir Khan tied the knot with IAS topper Tina Dabi. The two toppers met in Mussoorie, where they were taking IAS training. However, the huge wedding did not last long. On August 10, 2021, Khan and Dabi got divorced.

After getting divorced, this year in April, Tina once again tied the knot with Dr. Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Pradeep Gawande is a senior Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, whereas Tina Dabi is the first Dalit IAS female officer of India, (UPSC Rank 1- 2015). Both the husband and wife are currently posted in Jaipur.

Media reports further suggest that Tina Dabi first met Pradeep during the Covid-19 pandemic, when both of them were tasked with ensuring supplies.