New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A Hyderabad-based businessman has offered a sword worth Rs 1 crore to Lord Venkateswara deity at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. According to news agency PTI, the sword weighs about 5 kg and is made of 2 kg gold and 3 kg silver. The sword was donated to the temple on Monday.

The devotee offered worship to the Lord and presented the sword called'Suryakataari' - a combat weapon, a temple official said. Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom A Venkata Dharma Reddy received the sword at the shrine, the official told PTI.

According to media reports, the man planned to offer the sword last year but couldn't do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before donating the sword, the businessman had also displayed the sword at the Collective Guest House in Tirumala in front of the media on Sunday.

This is not the first time that expensive items have been offered to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple. A textile trader from Tamil Nadu had offered a similar sword made of gold and costing Rs 1.75 crore to the temple in 2018.

Last month, a Hyderabad-based real estate businessman reportedly donated food products, including rice, ghee, cereals, and dry fruits, worth Rs 1 crore. The Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple is one of the most richest and popular Hindu shrines in the world.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta