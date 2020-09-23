Humans can now listen to centre of the Milky Way and Pillars of Creation. Watch video

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The new project launched by NASA made it possible for human beings to listen to the centre of the Milky Way through a process of sonification. Earlier, the astronomers translate their digital data into images of a world that would otherwise be invisible to us. Now, the data which is observed in X-ray, optical and infrared light is converted into sound.

The researchers have shared an animation made by these images which shows a region about 400 light-years across and 26,000 light-years from Earth. This ensemble is created with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Spitzer Space Telescope.

According to information shared by NASA on its official website, each image reveals the different phenomena happening in this region about 26,000 light-years from Earth. The energetic region represented by the Hubble image showcases the place where stars are being born. Infrared rays from Spitzer's images represented glowing clouds of dust containing complex structures. Chandra’s X-rays reveal gas heated to millions of degrees from stellar explosions and outflows from Sagittarius A.

NASA’s project has also produced sonification versions of the famous Pillars of Creation located in Messier 16 and the remains of a supernova called Cassiopeia A. These ultrasonic waves from the pillars sound spooky, whereas, the auditory perception produced by the digital images of the data from the Milky Way, gives you peaceful vibrations.

Posted By: Srishti Goel