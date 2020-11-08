Located in the constellation of Sextans, Galaxy UGCA 193 appears to host many young stars, especially in the lower portion of this view, which creates a striking blue haze and a sense that these stars are falling from 'above'.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of Galaxy UGCA 193 that appears like a waterfall of stars. Located in the constellation of Sextans, the galaxy appears to host many young stars, especially in the lower portion of this view, which creates a striking blue haze and a sense that these stars are falling from 'above', the space agency said.

The image was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Hubble Space Telescope. In over 24 hours of being posted on the handle, the image has received over 100,000 likes. Have a look:

Cooler stars appear to our eyes as redder, and hotter stars appear bluer. The blue haze of the galaxy thus indicates that these stars are hot, some even six times hotter than our sun, NASA explained in a statement.

"The galaxy USGA, 193, seen here by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, is a galaxy in the constellation of Sextans (the Sextant). Looking rather like a waterfall, UGCA 193 appears to host many young stars, especially in the lower portion of this view, creating a striking blue haze and the sense that the stars are falling from 'above'," the statement read.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja