The phenomenon of the unexpected dimming of the said star was first observed nearly a year back. By mid-February 2020, the giant star had lost more than two-thirds of its brilliance, leading some astronomers to believe that the star might explode in a supernova before our eyes.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: New observations by the Hubble Space Telescope have revealed that the unexpected dimming of Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars visible from the earth, was most likely caused by the sudden ejection of hot material that blocked the star's light from reaching us here on Earth.

Betelgeuse is a supergiant which has swelled itself to a size that if replaced with sun in our solar system, its outer surface would extend past the solar system. Its sudden dimming had mystified astronomers for a year now.

A team of researchers, led by Andrea Dupree, associate director of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), Cambridge, have now suggested that the sudden dimming was caused by a a dust cloud that covers a portion of the star. The researched was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

“With Hubble, we see the material as it left the star’s visible surface and moved out through the atmosphere, before the dust formed that caused the star to appear to dim,” Dupree said. “We could see the effect of a dense, hot region in the southeast part of the star moving outward.

"This material was two to four times more luminous than the star's normal brightness," she added. "And then, about a month later, the south part of Betelgeuse dimmed conspicuously as the star grew fainter. We think it is possible that a dark cloud resulted from the outflow that Hubble detected. Only Hubble gives us this evidence that led up to the dimming."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja