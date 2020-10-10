The outer edge of the image shows a bright, light-blue regions that indicate the presence of hundreds of baby stars

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: American space agency NASA has shared a spectacular image showing swirls of star formation happening within the Great Barred Spiral Galaxy NGC 1365, located about 60 million light years from earth.

The outer edge of the image shows a bright, light-blue regions that indicate the presence of hundreds of baby stars that formed from coalescing gas and dust, as per a statement by the space agency.

NASA said that the image was captured as part of a joint survey with Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. This survey will help astronomers uncover the links between cold gas clouds, star formation, and overall morphology and shape of galaxies.

The survey will help scientists understand how the diversity of galaxy environments observed in the nearby universe, including NGC 1365 and other galaxies such as NGC 2385 and NGC 2275, influence the formation of stars and star clusters,” NASA said in a statement.

“Expected to image over 100,000 gas clouds and star-forming regions beyond our Milky Way, the PHANGS survey is expected to uncover and clarify many of the links between cold gas clouds, star formation, and the overall shape and morphology of galaxies,” it added

