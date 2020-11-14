Hubble's image shows light from galaxy LRG-3-817 being distorted and magnified by the massive gravitational field of a cluster of galaxies that exist in the foreground.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA’s Hubble space telescope has captured an intriguing image of galaxy LRG-3-817 that appears as a long arc due to the effects of gravitational lensing. The image shows light from the said galaxy being distorted and magnified by the massive gravitational field of a cluster of galaxies that exist in the foreground.

Gravitational lensing was first predicted by Einstein's general theory of relativity and over the decades, the effect has allowed scientists to observe the properties of distant galaxies that would be otherwise too far or faint to be seen.

"As space is warped by massive objects, the light from the distant objects bends as it travels to us and we see a distorted image of it. This effect was first predicted by Einstein's general theory of relativity," NASA explained in a statement.

"Strong gravitational lenses provides an opportunity for studying properties of distant galaxies, since Hubble can resolve details within the multiple arcs that are one of the main results of gravitational lensing. An important consequences of lensing distortion is magnification, allowing us to observe objects that would otherwise be too far away and too faint to be seen," it added.

Galaxy LRG-3-817 was found as part of the Sloan Bright Arcs Survey, which has discovered some of the brightest gravitationally lensed high-redshift galaxies in the night sky.

