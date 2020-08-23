New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA’s Hubble Space telescope has captured a breathtaking image of an asymmetrical galaxy that was host to a massive supernova explosion. Galaxy NGC 2442’s unique shape has led astronomers to name it the “Meathook Galaxy”. It is of special interest to astronomers ever since it hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope.

The image was shared by the official twitter account of Hubble Space Telescope. The text accompanying the image read, "#HubbleFriday Because of its irregular shape, the galaxy in this Hubble image is nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy. It hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope!”

Hubble captures breathtaking image of an asymmetrical galaxy that was host..

 

At the time of filing this story, the tweet has over 2600 likes and 525 retweets.

The supernova explosion was created by a white dwarf star which was part of a binary star system.  siphoned mass from its companion, becoming unbalanced and triggering a  nuclear fusion that eventually led to an intensely violent supernova explosion, as per a statement by NASA.

An asteroid is heading our way, says NASA. Should we be worried?

A supernova is a powerful and luminous stellar explosion. Most supernovae are triggered by one of two basic mechanisms: the sudden re-ignition of nuclear fusion in a degenerate star such as a white dwarf, or the sudden gravitational collapse of a massive star's core.

The supernova that occurred in Galaxy NGC 2442 shone brightly for quite some time and was easily visible from Earth through even a small telescope until months later.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja