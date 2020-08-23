Galaxy NGC 2442’s unique shape has led astronomers to name it the “Meathook Galaxy”. It is of special interest to astronomers ever since it hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA’s Hubble Space telescope has captured a breathtaking image of an asymmetrical galaxy that was host to a massive supernova explosion. Galaxy NGC 2442’s unique shape has led astronomers to name it the “Meathook Galaxy”. It is of special interest to astronomers ever since it hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope.

The image was shared by the official twitter account of Hubble Space Telescope. The text accompanying the image read, "#HubbleFriday Because of its irregular shape, the galaxy in this Hubble image is nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy. It hosted a massive supernova explosion that was spotted in 2015, which was visible on Earth for months through even a small telescope!”

The supernova explosion was created by a white dwarf star which was part of a binary star system. siphoned mass from its companion, becoming unbalanced and triggering a nuclear fusion that eventually led to an intensely violent supernova explosion, as per a statement by NASA.

A supernova is a powerful and luminous stellar explosion. Most supernovae are triggered by one of two basic mechanisms: the sudden re-ignition of nuclear fusion in a degenerate star such as a white dwarf, or the sudden gravitational collapse of a massive star's core.

The supernova that occurred in Galaxy NGC 2442 shone brightly for quite some time and was easily visible from Earth through even a small telescope until months later.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja