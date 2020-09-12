The researchers claimed that they have created a complex simulation that mimics the composition of the universe, including dark matter.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Dark matter is one of the most mysterious stuff in the universe. Researchers claim that 96 per cent of all the matter in the universe is dark matter. However, they are still struggling to find more about it and are trying to understand its concept.

One of the reasons why scientists and researchers have been unable to know more about dark matter is that it doesn’t interact with light. Amid this, the researchers at Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics have published a report on how would dark matter if visible.

The researchers claimed that they have created a complex simulation that mimics the composition of the universe, including dark matter. The researchers claimed that the simulation shows that “dark matter clusters together in halos connected by long filaments”, adding that gas gets funnelled via filaments and gets collected and forms into galaxies, stars and planets.

“These halos are formed at different epochs in the universe, formed through different processes and yet they’re behaving in a predictable, universal way,” Business Insider quoted co-author of the study Sownak Bose as saying.

‘Dark matter behaves differently in reality’

The researchers also believe that dark matter, in reality, is very different than in theory. In a study published in journal Science, scientists analysed Hubble Space Telescope images from several massive galaxy clusters and found that the smaller dollops of dark matter associated with cluster galaxies were significantly more concentrated than predicted by theorists.

"There's a feature of the real universe that we are simply not capturing in our current theoretical models," said astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a senior author of the study and a professor of astronomy and physics at Yale.

"This could signal a gap in our current understanding of the nature of dark matter and its properties, as this exquisite data has permitted us to probe the detailed distribution of dark matter on the smallest scales," Natarajan added.

During the experiment, the researchers also discovered that the simulations did not show any of the same levels of dark-matter concentration on the smallest scales -- the scales associated with individual cluster galaxies.

"To me personally, detecting a gnawing gap -- a factor of 10 discrepancies in this case -- between observation and theoretical prediction is very exciting," Natarajan said.

"A key goal of my research has been testing theoretical models with the improving quality of data to find these gaps. It's these kinds of gaps and anomalies that have often revealed that either we were missing something in the current theory, or it points the way to a brand-new model, which will have more explanatory power," Natarajan added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma