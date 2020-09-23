The video went viral after a food blogger, Ashish Shrivastav, making this fusion dish posted the video on Instagram.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A viral video of new fusion food is breaking the internet and putting the netizens in a frenzy with the new ‘Chocolate Samosa Pav’. For those who are still wondering and processing this information, here's a closer look to this bizarre food combination

The video went viral after a food blogger, Ashish Shrivastav, making this fusion dish posted the video on Instagram and it immediately caught the eye of the internet.

In the video, the man is layering the two-piece of pav with chocolate syrup and has loaded it with Samosa in between which is also filled with chocolate. There is also white chocolate syrup or whipped cream on the samosa. There you go: Chocolate Samosa Pav.

Watch the video here:

It was made clear in the comment section that the samosa was not filled with potato mixture and instead, was filled with chocolate fudge.

Here have a look at the reactions:

One of the users said, "End of Planet. Another said, "You have now watched the episode of Saavdhan India in which you can see the murder of two dishes." Yet another added, "How can i unsee this."

The video has so far received more than thousands of views and internet is left disgusted after watching it.

A user questioned, "How could you do this?". Another said, "There's a special place in hell for you."



The dish featured in the video is from a restaurant in Surat, Gujarat. The franchise has branches in many places in Mumbai and Karnataka as well. For those who want to try, while the chocolate samosa is priced at Rs 35, one has to Rs 40 to try the sweet pav dish.

However, this is not the first time that this type of sweet variation went viral on the web. Earlier, someone made sweet Maggie and kiwi pizza and netizens were not at all happy with that.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma