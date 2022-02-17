New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a first, a UK man beat World's richest man Elon Musk to become the world's richest man for whole seven minutes, and that too with a net worth nearly twice that of Tesla. A YouTuber, Max Fosh who took over Musk has over six lakh followers and he even made Youtube video to tell the tale of how he did that with a descriptor: 'Come at me Elon.'

In the video, which has amassed over 6 lakh views till now, Fosh said, "If I created and registered a company with 10 billion shares with about unlimited money limited and sold one share for 50 pounds as an investment opportunity, that would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds, technically."

“That would make me the richest man in the world absolutely decimating my nearest rival Elon Musk,” he added.

In 8 minutes long video, Fosh creates a company from scratch and became the owner of Unlimited Money Limited. After creating the company it is now time to beat World's richest man.

Watch the Video here:

In the video, Fosh tries to fish out the one suit he owns from the laundry basket and then he heads to the financial district with a table, a chair, and a bedsheet to cover the table. And the videos go on and describe each step of he did something like this.

Till now the video has garnered over 49,000 “likes” and zero “dislikes” with nearly 1,400 comments. Netizens are amazed and stunned by this Youtuber's stunt.

Internet users flooded the video as one user wrote, "I feel like this might have broken the record for losing the most amount of money in the shortest period of time."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "At this point, Max has rubbed shoulders with the elite, joined the most exclusive clubs and events, and become the world’s richest man. I feel like he's literally completing every Skyrim quest IRL. Next, he'll become royalty or a president."

Posted By: Ashita Singh