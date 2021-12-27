New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Many people like to feature animals in their work and working with animals is not easy. Recently, during a music video shoot, 21-year-old singer Maeta had a frightening incident when she was bitten by a snake on the set. She took her Instagram to share the news and the video of the shocking incident.

The video shared by Maeta has gone viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen in a black lace bodysuit laying down on the floor. As the video moves forward, her assistant laid a black snake on her, and then she tries to place another white snake on top of the singer.

Watch the horrifying video here:

But, during she was doing so, the black snake struck and bit Maeta's face. As the snake suddenly attacked her, Maeta tried to push the snake away and move away.

"What I go through to make videos for y’all," Maeta wrote in the caption.

Thankfully, the snake was not poisonous and Maeta didn't experience any harm from it. The 21-year-old singer posted a 5-second clip of the moment on Twitter and wrote, “never again.”

Since being posted on Twitter on December 20, the video has been viewed over 8.9 thousand times. On Instagram, the clip garnered over 442k views till now.

On the work front, Maeta is a singer who was signed to Roc Nation earlier this year. She made her debut not a while ago with Habits, featuring tracks such as Teen Scene, Toxic, and Habits.

Similarly, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on December 26 got bitten by a snake at his Panvel Farmhouse. He was rushed to the hospital and was discharged after 6 hrs. He did not experience anything major.

