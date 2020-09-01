It is not yet known about how long the snake was inside the woman's body

A horrific video is doing rounds on social media that is reportedly from Russia and has spread like a wildfire. The video shows a 4 feet snake being surgically removed from a Russian woman's mouth after the reptile had crawled into her.

It is reported that the woman is from Levashi village in Dagestan, was sleeping when the large snake crawled inside her without her realising. When she woke up, she was feeling unwell and was rushed to the hospital.

The terrifying clip shows doctors surgically operating on an unconscious Russian woman in the hospital, trying to pull out the snake from inside her mouth. A long reptile can be seen being pulled out of her mouth and the medical staff is absolutely horrified.

It is not yet known about how long the snake was inside the woman's body or whether it was alive or not.

According to a Daily Mail report, the localites claim that senior citizens and young ones are told not to sleep outdoors due to the chances of a snake crawling into their mouths.

A similar case was reported in the weekend when a massive reptile, that had been living inside a Chinese man's body for 17 years, was finally removed by doctors.

Chen, the 23-year-old patient, said he started suffering numbness and lost of sensation in his hands and feet since the age of six. After losing sensation in the right half of his upper body, Chen decided to visit to the hospital, reported Daily Mail.

