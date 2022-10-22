Honey Trapped Govt Officer Can't Believe His Love Of Life Was Pakistani Agent

JAILED Prakash Ravi Meena, a class-4 employee at Delhi's Sena Bhawan, struggles to accept the fact that the woman he loved was a Pakistani agent. The 31-year-old is accused of sharing secret and important information about the army after being captured using honey traps.

According to a local intelligence officer acquainted with Meena's case investigation, he was "madly in love" with the agent who befriended him on Facebook.

Meena, a resident of Sapotara in Rajasthan's Karauli district, was detained by state police in the first week of October, making him the 35th person detained since 2017 for allegedly disclosing sensitive information after being lured in by Pakistani agents, including those from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

In Meena's case, the officer said, "The Pakistani agent, who went by the name Anjali Tiwari, posed as an Indian Army officer posted in West Bengal. Even after his arrest and looking at the evidence, Kumar could not believe that the woman was a Pakistani agent."

Umesh Mishra, the director general of police (intelligence) for Rajasthan, had said that Meena was giving her access to secret and important information concerning the army.

He was providing information to the agent through social media in exchange for money, which was deposited in his bank account, Mishra said, adding that he has been charged under the Official Secrets Act.

As per the data of Rajasthan Police, among the 35 individuals, including civilians and security personnel, six were detained in 2017, five in 2018, eight in 2021, and ten thus far this year.

"In earlier cases, people provided confidential and strategic information in exchange for money. But, now, it is being seen that people are being honey-trapped, emotionally black-mailed and then asked for information in exchange for money, "DGP (Intelligence) Mishra, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He said that 26 cases have been registered since 2017 against the 35 arrested people, who include 10 security personnel and 25 civilians, according to police data.

According to him, the trend of first honey trapping and then getting information against financial exchanges seems to have become a preferred modus operandi of Pakistani agents since 2019.