New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Rescuing a cobra might be one of the most dangerous things one could possibly think of, but for this Karnataka woman it was just another day at work. Nirzara Chitti was all decked up in a beautiful Saree for a marriage function when she got a call to rescue a cobra found in a home. As a professional snake rescuer, she decided that her work would take precedence.

In the video that has gone viral, she can be seen picking the snake in a very poised manner while being dressed in a Saree which may not be comfortable for some folks especially while rescuing a snake.

In the video, she was also heard saying that she was dressed for a function and could not change before coming. "Lekin mujhe saree ki vajah se ye handle karne ko nahi ho raha," she says, explaining that her outfit made snake-catching more difficult.

A Twitter user who shared the clip identified the snake catcher as Virat Bhagini. But later, clarified that the video actually featured Nirzara Chitti. "Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree," she wrote and later added, "A friend just informed me that her name is Nirzara Chitti."

The video has so far garnered 4.5 lakh views on Twitter. The netizens are praising her work while catching a snake in a calm composed manner. One of the users said, "she seems well trained and experienced even after catching the snake she carries on the conversation about the saree not being the right dress for catching snakes yet she did a very COOL job."

