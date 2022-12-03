'Historic': Two Transgenders In Telangana Become First-Ever Doctors To Join Government Services

ONE OF the superintendents at the hospital praised this initiative taken by the state government. They said, "There was a proposal to set up a transgender clinic at Osmania Hospital." "There were vacancies for 3 medical officers, and 36 doctors had applied for these posts."

According to the ANI reports, she said, "For the first time, two transgender doctors have joined government service in Telangana, creating history in what shall prove to be of immense significance for the progress of the LGBTQ+ community in the state and beyond." Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul are the first transgender doctors to join the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently.

"My journey has been similar to that of any transgender person, with ups and downs."I faced a lot of discrimination since childhood, in my college, during my MBBS, and while working as an emergency physician. The journey was like hell. I am in front of you all and serving the community now because of my confidence. I was not inspired by anyone, but I wanted someone to be inspired by me. "I will undoubtedly be available to the community for any assistance they require," Dr Prachi Rathod stated.

Dr. Paul told ANI that she spoke about childhood struggles. "I've struggled with my gender since I was a child."The dream of becoming a doctor motivated me to work harder. I faced many stigmas from society, friends, and relatives. "However, I completed my studies, and I want to thank the superintendent and all the faculty for this because I am here because of their support."

"The life of a medicinal educator was very critical. I ignored the rumours and concentrated on my goal.Many people from my community encouraged me. They also helped us get into Osmania. I was supported by my brother during my education as my father passed away during my childhood. I previously worked as a part-time doctor in a transgender NGO clinic."Later, I got selected in Osmania," Dr. Paul said.

The superintendent at the Osmania General Hospital, Dr. Nagendra, praised the state government for the initiative. "There was a proposal to set up a transgender clinic at Osmania Hospital. "There were vacancies for 3 medical officers, and 36 doctors had applied for these posts," he was quoted as saying by ANI, adding that the selection came as the hospital wanted to prioritise the community and the HIV-affected medical profession. "We have recruited 3 transgender doctors: 2 are transwomen and 1 is an HIV-affected medical officer."

(With ANI inputs)