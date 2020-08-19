New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Amid coronavirus crisis and development of new deadly viruses, a study suggested that the high humidity can extend the lifespan of medium-sized virus-laden aerosol droplets by as much as 23 times. News agency PTI reported that this study also suggests that maintaining physical distancing would significantly remediate the spread of COVID-19.

The researchers have observed that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not just spreading through natural respiratory activities, such as breathing and coughing. There are several cases occurred where novel coronavirus can be seen transferring through the air. In that case, high humidity could make a rise in coronavirus cases.

The recent study published in the journal Physics of Fluids gives a more accurate description of turbulence of airborne virus and also talked about w airflow and fluid flow that affects affect virus contained exhaled droplets.

"If the virus load associated with the droplets is proportional to the volume, almost 70 per cent of the virus would be deposited on the ground during a cough. Maintaining physical distancing would significantly remediate the spread of this disease through reducing the deposition of droplets onto people and by reducing the probability of inhalation of aerosols near the infectious source," news agency PTI quoted study author Binbin Wang as saying.

The study also suggested that the transport of air through any method would affect the rise in infection of the virus. It could be any interaction with the surroundings like wind, evaporation and etc. surrounding environment, particularly through evaporation. However, the size of the virus and air particle size inhaled by humans is still undergoing research. The researchers are working on the comparative study of the exhaled droplets and other modeling studies.

The research said that the inhaled and exhaled particles have automatically elongated during humidity, and this natural process can influence the rise infection.

Posted By: Srishti Goel