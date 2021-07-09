According to a study published in Geophysical Research Letters, Antarctica's water system contains more than 130 active lakes, and how they will turn out in future may depend on rising global temperatures.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amid surge in extreme weather events primarily led by rising global temperatures, a complex system of lakes underneath the melting ice sheets of Antarctica has been discovered by the scientists. The researchers used NASA satellites to identify the glacial lakes formed underneath the ice sheets of Antarctica.

“The discovery of these interconnected systems of lakes at the ice-bed interface that is moving water around, with all these impacts on glaciology, microbiology, and oceanography—that was a big discovery from the ICESat mission,” Matthew Siegfried, assistant professor of geophysics, the lead investigator in the new study, said in a statement. Siegfred adds it's not just about the discovery of a new water system, it is about a water system that is connected to the whole Earth system which becomes important because freshwater from melting ice sheets ends up determining increased volumes of water in the ocean.

NASA states that Antarctica's ice sheet is a dome-shaped layer of ice which covers most of the continent. It "flows slowly outwards from the central region of the continent like super thick honey.”

"But, as the ice approaches the coast, its speed changes drastically, turning into river-like ice streams that funnel ice rapidly toward the ocean with speeds up to several meters per day," NASA adds.

As per multiple reports on the subject, the melting of polar ice has created several lakes underneath it, leading to the formation of waterways finally draining into the ocean.

A massive ice-covered lake in Antarctica vanished within days this summer, leading scientists to flag the concerns on climate change and rising global temperatures. The discovery of the lake system beneath Antarctica's ice sheets came as a result of studying the reasons behind the extreme event of vanishing of ice-covered lake.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma