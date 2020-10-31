The residential building was more than 40 years old and it housed around 18 families and about 75 residents.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A 18-year-old boy became a hero without cape as he saved 75 residents of a two-storey building in Dombivli in Maharashtra before it collapsed on Thursday morning. The teenager was watching a web-series till dawn when he saw a part of one of the kitchens in the building collapse. That is when he alerted all the residents in the building and urged them to vacate.

It is reported that the residential building was more than 40 years old and it housed around 18 families and about 75 residents. The incident took place at 4.30 am in the Kopar area of Dombivli.

The boy is named as Kunal Mohite and he told news agency ANI, that he was watching a web series till 4 am when a part of his kitchen inside the house suddenly started falling. He immediately woke up his family members and alerted other residents to vacate the building before it collapsed to sand and dust.

It is reported that the building was declared dangerous nine months ago and the residents were asked to vacate their houses.

Maharashtra: 75 occupants of a 2-storey building in Kopar, Dombivli saved by a young boy as building collapsed on 29th Oct early morning.



"While watching web-series till dawn, I saw part of kitchen falling down & alerted everyone to vacate the building," says 18-yr old Kunal pic.twitter.com/p2b6qOMSr2 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Kunal told ANI, "We received a notice from the authorities but people residing here are financially very weak. They had no place to go to and thus stayed back here."

Recently, a three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi where around 20 people were killed. The building collapsed at around 3:40 am in September while the residents were sleeping. The building had 40 apartments and nearly 150 persons were residing there. Two civic officials had been suspended in connection with the incident and an offence had been lodged against the building owner.

