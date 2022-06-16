Bengaluru | Jagran Trending Desk: While many people are happy with their job profiles at the corporate world, a 42-year-old man from Karnataka's Mangaluru has quit his IT job to open a donkey milk farm. The man, Srinivas Gowda, started his donkey farm with an investment of Rs 42 lakh on June 8 in the Dakshina Kannada district.

His business has already received orders worth Rs 17 lakh till now. Interestingly, Gowda's farm is only the second donkey farm in the country. The first such farm was established in the Ernakulam district of Kerala.

Talking about Godwa, he is a BA graduate who first started Aisiri farms, an integrated agriculture, animal husbandry, veterinary services, training and fodder development centre on a 2.3-acre plot at Ira village in 2020 after quitting his job in a software company.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gowda said, "I was previously employed in a software firm until 2020. This is one of a kind in India and Karnataka's first donkey farming and training center."

Godwa also talked about the benefits of donkey milk and about his dream to make it available to everyone. "Presently we have 20 donkeys and I have made an investment of around Rs 42 lakhs. We are planning to sell donkey milk which has a lot of advantages. Our dream is that donkey milk should be available to everyone. Donkey milk is a medicine formula," Godwa told ANI.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the milk will be available in a 30ml packet that will cost Rs 150. The consumers would be able to purchase it from malls, shops and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a person has quit his lavish job to start something new. In 2012, an engineer after working for six years at Intel started his own dairy. The engineer and his family members used to provide organic milk to their consumers directly at their doorsteps.

Posted By: Anushka Vats