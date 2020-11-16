With the help of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, which was launched in July this year, the two space agencies are planning to bring rock samples from Mars back to Earth.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: In a first, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have decided to bring rock samples from Mars to Earth in order to find more about the red planet.

The two space agencies have announced that they are ready for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) programme whose aim is to assess the concept of "bringing in samples from another planet".

"After a thorough review of the agency’s planning over the past several years, the IRB unanimously believes that Nasa is now ready to carry out the MSR program, the next step for robotic exploration of Mars," the NASA had said in a statement earlier.

How the NASA and ESA will bring rock samples from Mars back to Earth?

The NASA has informed that the Perseverance rover will gather samples from Mars through a process called "sample caching". In this process, the rover will collect rock and soil samples via drilling and store it in tubes. The samples collected from Mars will then help the scientists and researchers find whether life existed on the red planet or not.

"Aboard Perseverance is a sophisticated sampling system with a coring drill and sample tubes that are the cleanest hardware ever sent to space. Once on Mars, Perseverance aims to cache rock and regolith samples in its collection tubes," the NASA had said.

"It then would leave some of them on the Martian surface for an ESA-provided "fetch" rover to collect and deliver to a Nasa-provided Mars Ascent Vehicle, which then would launch the samples into orbit around Mars," it added

"An ESA-provided Earth Return Orbiter would then rendezvous with the samples in orbit around Mars and take them in a highly secure containment capsule for return to Earth in the 2030s," it further said.

