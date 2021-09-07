Know how and where you can sell your old Rs 2 coins that were issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the year 1994. Scroll down to read more about the same in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Somethings lose their values as they get outdated, meanwhile some become antiques and priceless the older they get. The same has been happening with currency like old coins and notes which are not in function anymore.

Even though the old coins and notes are of no use people cherish them as collectables and they are bought and sold in lakhs. Yes, there's a huge online market for such collectables where many are ready to pay a hefty amount of money for old currencies. And if you have an old coin, you too can earn lakhs. You read that right!

An old Rs 2 coin which was issued by RBI in the year 1994 can make get you up to Rs 5 lakh. This is possible if you sell the coin online on portals like Quickr.com.

Here's how the process goes

Go to Quikr.com.

Log in to your account. If you don’t have an account then you need to create a new account to sell your coin.

Create a new listing for your coin.

Enter particulars about the coin along with uploading the photos of the currency as proof.

Interested collectors will contact you for buying the coin at the price mentioned by you in the listing.

The parties may also try to negotiate the price. So, it’s up to you how much you want to sell the coin for.

Beware while putting old coins for sale:

The more the money, the greater the risk. It is very important to make sure that you are not being duped in some sort of scam. They disguise themselves as collectors and run away with your money. A lot of such cases have come into limelight where fraudster con sellers.

Therefore, do not make any transaction before making sure that the source to which you are either buying or selling the collectibles is authentic.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal