New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Who can forget when former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav joked about making the roads of Bihar as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini? Taking cues from his jibe, now a newly made Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha has made a similar comment which is going viral on social media.

In a video gone viral on Wednesday, Rajendra Gudha is seen telling an officer that roads in his villages should be as smooth as that of Katrina Kaif's cheeks.

In the same program organized in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, the minister earlier said that the roads should be constructed as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks.

#WATCH | "Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif's cheeks", said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district (23.11) pic.twitter.com/87JfD5cJxV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

But later the minister said that Hema Malini has become old now and asked the public who is the actress nowadays to which they replied- Katrina Kaif. Then he told the Superintending Engineer of PWD that listen to SE sir, the roads should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif.

Rajendra Singh Gudha joined Congress from BSP and was made Minister of State in a Cabinet expansion held on Sunday.

Let us tell you that Bihar and Rajasthan ministers and leaders aren't the only states to have made such comments but leaders of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and UP have also been giving such statements on Hema Malini.

In the year 2005, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the roads of Bihar will become like Hema's cheeks. After that, there was a lot of commotion and he was criticized by opposition parties calling him anti-women.

Two years ago in 2019, the then MP minister PC Sharma had also made a similar announcement. In the same year, the then minister Kawasi Lakhma in Chhattisgarh was also surrounded by such statements.

Posted By: Ashita Singh