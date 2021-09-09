MS Dhoni is announced as a mentor for team India in the upcoming T-20 world cup. Ever since the announcement cricket fans from all over the world have flooded Twitter with funny reactions. Scroll to check

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Not a long ago, former captain of Indian cricket team MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. The news took his fans and cricket lovers by surprise and made everyone emotional. Now, In a recent turn of events, the BCCI has announced Team India's squad for T-20 World Cup 2021 and former captain MS Dhoni as their mentor. This announcement by Secretary Jay Shah has started a meme fest in India.

The very important squad announcement of the Indian Cricket team by BCCI has got Cricket fans talking. More than the players, MS Dhoni grabbed everyone's attention. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is loved by all and this news took all the cricket buffs by surprise once again. Fans are excited for his return to the field and have flooded the internet with memes.

Former Indian Cricket player took his Twitter to handle to share a photo of Rajnikanth titled, 'Kyu hila dala na' and captioned it, "MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #T20worldcup 2021."

Several others took Twitter and other social media sites to share their happiness while others coupled MS Dhoni's experience with team India's performance and got excited.

Check some of the funniest memes here:

@msdhoni coming back to India dressing room with a different role. pic.twitter.com/zYMRor7dZ9 — Ayush (@ApDonaDona) September 9, 2021

Ms dhoni in this world cup: pic.twitter.com/nwqLByhYES — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) September 8, 2021

As the emotions are running high in Cricket lovers, several are comparing MS Dhoni's entry into the Indian Cricket team as a grand occasion.

MS Dhoni, as captain, has brought 3 ICC trophies home and has won many matches for the country. MS Dhoni was the first captain ever to win an ICC trophy in the T20 World cup for India. His return to the team as a mentor will surely have a great impact.

What are your thoughts? Are you excited about the T20 World cup 2021? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh