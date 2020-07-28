Sophie Turner is best known for her incredible portrayal of Lady Sansa Stark of Winterfell in HBO’s wildly popular fantasy series Game of Thrones.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner and her pop singer husband Joe Jonas became parents last Wednesday on July 22, though the news was broken almost a week after on Tuesday. The 24-year-old actress, also the sister-in-law to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is best known for her incredible portrayal of Lady Sansa Stark of Winterfell in HBO’s wildly popular fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The congratulatory reactions were followed on Internet with best of the ‘Game of Thrones’ references, since an heir to the north is the only way ahead since, the North knows no one at its helm but the king/queen in the north whose name is Stark.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting! - Excuse me while I practice bending my knee for the new prince/princess of the North!,” wrote a user.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting! - Excuse me while I practice bending my knee for the new prince/princess of the North! 😍😭😍 — Diana (@di392) February 12, 2020

Another Tweeple grew out an exclusive Game of Thrones nomenclature set for the ‘baby Jonas’.

“I’m LIVING that #SophieTurner is going to have little baby Jonas, Of House Stark, the First of His Name, Singer of Songs, Spiller of Tea, and the next Rightful King of the North,” wrote the Tweeple.

“Long live baby Stark #sophieturner,” reacted another user.

And since Lady Melisandre (the Red Woman) almost kept on repeating ‘You are the prince/princess who was promised’ to every other ruler in the Westeros, maybe it was baby Jonas she was implying towards?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child.



The Queen in the North will soon have the prince (or princess) that was promised! pic.twitter.com/YCofR5FW0v — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) February 13, 2020

“I feel like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas really do rule over the people. They’re child will one day rule over an independent North,” wrote another user on Twitter.

I feel like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas really do rule over the people. They’re child will one day rule over an independent North 🐺 👑 pic.twitter.com/L79SsCWYRs — Becks (@beckzgrace) February 13, 2020

‘Heir to Winterfell’?

sophie and joe's kid are going to be the heir to winterfell. — will parry's lost fingers (@schereeer) February 13, 2020

Baby Jonas’s name has a Game of Thrones connection

Sophie and Joe have reportedly named their daughter Willa.

Willa was the name of a ‘Free Folk’ girl from Hardhome beyond the wall, who features in Season 5 of Game of Thrones, in “Hardhome” and “The Dance of Dragons” episodes. Willa’s final appearance was marked in “The Last of the Starks” episode, where she serves the Stark’s in Winterfell castle.

Sophie and her musician husband are yet to react publically on the much celebrated development of their child’s birth. Sophie and Joe tied the knot last year in Las Vegas, the second big Jonas wedding after Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta