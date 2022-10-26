'He Will Not Sell Britain To India': Comedian Trevor Noah Shreds Racists For Slur On Rishi Sunak | Watch

In a fresh episode of a satirical television program The Daily Show, comedian Trevor Noah took a swipe at British racists who have taken offence to Rishi Sunak non-white and of Indian origin, becoming the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

In the very recent episode of his show, Trevor pointed out that not everybody in the UK is "happy with Sunak taking the top post…but it’s not because they don’t like his policies.” But, has another reason for it. He then played a clip from a British radio show in which a caller explained why a non-white person becoming the PM of the UK is not a good thing.

"Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them," the caller said.

Responding to the caller's remark Trevor took a hilarious swipe at him and said, This is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them!"

Meet Rishi Sunak, Britain's new PM who is only 42, meaning he'll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves pic.twitter.com/I7fP8Ohi0j — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2022

He pointed out this caller's hypocrisy and said “...racists always defend colonisation, brushing it as a mere business until they feel like they’re being colonised."

“You're not being colonised, the new PM is British…he is not going to walk to his podium on the first day and say ‘I’m selling the whole country to India…it's revenge time...that was the whole plan…Happy Diwali…’.”

He then said, "This could be a good thing for you people. After 400 years, you finally get to legitimately blame a brown person for your country's problems. You're living the dream!"

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Rishi became Britain's third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power on Wednesday, a few days after Liz Truss resigned from her post in mere 45 days.