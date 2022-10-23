'Hated' By Netizens, Soan Papdi Finds Much-Needed Support In Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

THE Auspicious festival of Diwali is here and during this time of the year, people give each other gifts and sweets to celebrate this day. One of the most common sweet gifted is soan papdi and people have some sort of love-hate relationship with it. Apart from being a popular sweet in households during Diwali, soan papdi is also a part of pop culture and a popular part of meme culture on social media. Now, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also jumped into the 'soan papdi meme' trend and shared a hilarious meme on social media.

A cut-out of an Indian map filled with soan papdi images was shared by a popular meme page with the caption, "Pre-Diwali satellite view of India by NASA.” Priyanka Chaturvedi retweeted it and wrote, "Happy Diwali! Stop hating on soan papdi folks!”, with a laughing emoticon.

Netizens were quick enough to share their hilarious reactions and memes. One person commented, "Sare jahan se aaccha soan papdi distribution hmara". Another wrote, "divided by religions united by sonpapdi".

Take a look some other reactions by netizens:

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years. Lord Rama defeated Lankapati Ravana on Vijayadashami day and returned to Ayodhya with his wife Devi Sita and his brother Lakshmana on this day. Millions of diyas were lit to welcome him, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

This year, the festivities of Diwali began with Dhanteras on October 22. Choti Diwali and Diwali will be celebrated on the same day this year. Whereas, Goverdhan Puja and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 25 and 26 respectively.