Harsh Goenka Shares Stunning Video Of Mount Everest And Internet Can't Keep Calm | Watch

MOUNT Everest, earth's highest mountain never fails to amaze people. However, not everyone gets the opportunity to see it in real, but you can still get a sneak peek with this mesmerising video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka.

The breathtaking drone footage of Mount Everest has made the netizens go crazy. The video was initially shared on the official YouTube channel of DJI which is a tech company.

"This is Mount Everest. The highest point on Earth. A place where describing the weather as 'harsh' is an understatement. Together with @8kraw_official, we developed a detailed flight plan that would allow their videographers to take the ultimate drone flight from the summit - capturing the stunning beauty of the mountain, and the surrounding views, as they've not been captured before," the caption of the YouTube video read.

Meanwhile, Goenka took to Twitter and shared the video with the caption, "Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone."

Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone! pic.twitter.com/7tsIVMzyBc — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 30, 2022

Ever since the video was shared it has garnered more than 75K views. Mount Everest looks no less than heaven in the video. At first, we see clouds floating on the peak of the mountain. Then it shows some mountaineers who dare to conquer the peak. We also see a drone that has captured the video.

The video has really enticed the netizens. “What spectacular visuals. How the new age technology helps in exploring wonders from nature..” said a user.

Another user shared his experience and commented, “I wanted to see heaven. I went to the Himalayas & knew how heaven would be like." "Just curious, given that air is so thin at such heights, wouldn't a very powerful drone be required to reach that height?" asked a third user.

Drone visuals are like the dawn of heavenly vision — suryanarayanan k (@surissoul) September 30, 2022

I wanted to see heaven . I went to the Himalayas & knew how heaven would be like ! — Deepak goyal (@deepgoyal999) September 30, 2022

So the drone can now say “I climbed Mount Everest.” — Geeta K (@GeetaK20) September 30, 2022

