In the world of food innovations, after Idli ice cream, we are here with yet another bizarre food combo. So be ready to get your minds blown away with this new fusion of food.

Internet is filled with these crazy dishes as one or another person always takes charge of uploading new creations daily. This time business tycoon Harsh Goenka joined the trend and shared a post about samosas. Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a video of a person showing off varieties of samosas, which include strawberries.

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021

Harsh Goenka sharing the video on Twitter along with two screaming emoticons wrote,“Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one."

In the video, a man can be seen showing two samosas in tin boxes, of which one is chocolate samosa and the other is pink-coloured jam-filled strawberry samosa.

Ever since the video has been shared by Harsh Goenka, it has garnered likes over 24,000 K and several comments and retweets.

There should be a law against such fusion food.😡 — Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) October 1, 2021

The post has made several netizen and food lovers furious. There should be a law against such fusion food,” wrote a Twitter user.

One thing is missing

Grated cheese I guess 🤔😁 pic.twitter.com/jfQPtm0e2e — S A (@itsmeshilp) October 1, 2021

While some are unhappy that these food fusions are going too far,“I just can’t experiment at this level! Someone will soon come up with a non-spiral jalebi or cheesy katchori!” shared another. “Oh bhai, samosa aloo ke saath hi theek hai!” posted a second.

I just can’t experiment at this level! Someone will soon come up with a non spiral jalebi or cheesy katchori! — shalini gupta (@gshaloo) October 1, 2021

One Twitter user hilariously trolled the creator of these samosas and wrote, "One thing is missing.Grated cheese I guess."

What are your thoughts on this Pink samosas? Do share.

