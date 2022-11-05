Harsh Goenka Shares Adorable Video Of Dog And Man Jumping On Terrace, Internet Calls It 'Rhythm Of Faithfulness'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an adorable video of a dog and its human jumping on a terrace. While the human could be seen jumping, his faithful pet happily follows.

By JE News Desk
Sat, 05 Nov 2022 03:40 PM IST
Screengrab of the video shared by Harsh Goenka from his Twitter handle.

HARSH Vardhan Goenka, chairman of the Indian RPG Group conglomerate, often keeps sharing unique videos from his Twitter account. From motivational clips to funny jokes, he always comes up with something interesting for his followers.

Now, industrialist Goenka has shared an adorable video of a dog and its owner. Although social media platforms are full of dog videos that leave netizens smiling, this is something different yet something that would brighten your day.

The video shows a dog jumping on a terrace along with its human. As soon as the man starts jumping, the dog follows in quite a similar way. The post was captioned, "Got me a huge smile..."

Here's the video:

The post was shared on Friday and ever since then, it has garnered more than 1k likes and 64,000 views. The netizens meanwhile, seemed impressed with this video.

"Can watch this forever with a constant smile!" said a user. "If people understand you and do what you do to their advantage, then it is worthwhile to duplicate you. No better smile when you see this happening," a second wrote. "The rhythm of faithfulness and spontaneity," a third added. "Can watch this forever with a constant smile," another said.

Earlier, Harsh Goenka had shared his friend's idea to get back the Kohinoor diamond. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor - Invite #RishiSunak to India - Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws - Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM instead. No one will realise it. - Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor."

