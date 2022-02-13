New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Valentine's day, the day of love is on our doors and honestly not everyone gets to celebrate the festival of love because of being single. While the love birds get all excited and creative for the day, some people still in find of love remains left out. With the streets and cafes and malls getting decked up for the day with a wave of red, the festival will be getting cornier.

The day originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia. Other stories say that Valentine's Day is named after a martyred saint called Valentine, who was killed by King Claudius II Gothicus. Howsoever the day started, but now it is celebrated by many around the world.

On valentines day the loved couples go out and express feelings for each other. They enjoy a good date outside or have a fun dates together. Some even in a step further commit to their partner forever.

This year, if you are alone and still in search of love sitting and having a pizza day in front o the television, we have brought you some memes and crazy jokes that you can share with your other single friends and enjoy the day. To have a laugh and to share a laugh, check the hilarious Valentine's Day memes here:

Share your experience and excuse.😂😍😃 pic.twitter.com/JqRPIhQVFj — Geeta Sharma🇮🇳 (@IGeetaSharma) February 11, 2021

Bajrang Dal-

If any loving couple is seen in any park or public place on 14th February, it is not good for them..

Le OYO Rooms:#ValentinesDay #Memes pic.twitter.com/DgHxgb06d3 — Pradeep Bajpai (@Pradeep_NF) February 10, 2022

Me watching everyone's story how they celebrating their valentine's week. pic.twitter.com/3MwJTNgzn8 — 7.26am (@sharmavishesh26) February 11, 2021

Everyone is suddenly looking for a valentine's date, but if you feel sad about being single, just listen to this queen 😌💅 pic.twitter.com/JFWOhoyQ95 — innie⁷✙ ia (@InYaCity) February 12, 2021

Hope, you enjoyed the memes ride and share it with your friends to share a laugh together.

Posted By: Ashita Singh