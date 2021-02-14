Happy Valentine's Day 2021: However, Valentine's Day, more popularly 'festival of love', is not the same for those who are still single and finding their soulmate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finally! It is that time of the year when lovebirds and couples spend time with each other, expressing their love and feelings. Valentine's Day is celebrated by lovebirds by spending quality time on a date and exchanging adorable and precious gifts.

However, Valentine's Day is not the same for those who are still single and finding their soulmate and are spending the festival of love alone. However, those who are still in search of true love shouldn't worry because we at English Jagran have decided to make their day special. So sit back and share these rib-tickling jokes and memes with your single friends to make your Valentine's Day special:

I am out to break the Guinness world record for most Valentine Days spent alone.

This Valentine, I can’t help but envy my calendar simply because it has dates whereas I don’t.

Valentine's Day is for couples. Us SINGLES have the other 364 days of the year to enjoy ourselves!

S.I.N.G.L.E = Strong, Independent, Noticeable, Generous, Loyal and Enlightened

Bas inhi ka sahara hai 😭 pic.twitter.com/uUsyaWOYM3 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 12, 2021

Pant and me both left with no partner on Valentine's day. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9km1MpUWH1 — Chirag (@Chirag02443803) February 14, 2021

However, if you are not single but in a relationship and confused about how to greet your bae on Valentine's Day, then are some are wishes, messages and greetings to share with your boyfriend or girlfriend on this festival of love:

I love your kind, thoughtful way. Love the joy that you bring to my life every day. Happy Valentine's Day 2021!!

You have managed to get through the walls I had put around my heart and made me fall in love with myself even more. Thank you, dear love.

You are a friend to me, a friend who I would never ever want to lose. I love you more than anything else in this world. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentine’s Day!

My love, thank you for changing my world with your astonishing love and beauty. Have a Valentine Day that is as amazing as the true love we share.

Today my heart beats out for close friends like you who have been understanding, loyal and supportive, every step of the way. Happy Valentine’s Day!

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!

