New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Today's Date Feb 22, 2022, is once in a lifetime day that lines up to be 22/2/22. Special appearances are significant, similarly, this date called 'Towsday' 2022 is also very special and rare. The date is called a symmetrical or palindrome because the numbers read the same backward and forward.

Although there is no historical significance of the number it is a line of date numbers that will take place again only after 200 years. According to astrology, the “number 2 signifies the union of two people or two ideas and is a day about collaboration and community.”

The 22/2/22 is also called ambigram, this term means that date 22.02.2022 would read the same even if read upside down, thus making it even special. The last double date that was both Palindrome and Ambigram was February 12, 2021, when the date read as 12 02 2021, and for the next one, suchlike is a long way to go.

Apart from being Palindrome, the date is also being celebrated as a TWOday as the number 2 is repeated so many times today – this is the second month of the year, the date is 22 and the year is 2022.

Happy TWOsday, everyone! ✨



February 22, 2022 is a palindrome day or a date that can be read the same way backward or forward.



May this special day bring you the happiness that you deserve! pic.twitter.com/GeGtJUuMQx — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Internet is abuzz with posts about Palindrome Day or Twosday. Many wished "Happy Twosday' while some pointed out that this whole week of February will be a Palindrome week.

Let's take a break from all this active weather and 'reflect' on a fun fact! 🧐



It is a Palindrome week! This means everyday this week can be read the same forwards and backwards! Its a 'mirror-cle'! 🤯



Don't believe us?? Check out our image and 'self-reflect' 😏#AKwx #mirror pic.twitter.com/SznaGXUJj6 — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) February 22, 2022

Happy TwosDay, people!



Since it is 22022022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed!#RoadSafety#Palindrome — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 22, 2022

Let's take a break from all this active weather and 'reflect' on a fun fact! It is a Palindrome week! This means every day this week can be read the same forwards and backward! It's a 'mirror-cle'! Don't believe us?? Check out our image and 'self-reflect',” said NWS Anchorage in a Twitter post in which the date is represented as the American system.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in a Tweet said, "Happy TwosDay, people! Since it is 22022022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed!."

Posted By: Ashita Singh