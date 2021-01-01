New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The world is set for a new beginning after bidding adieu to a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainties and social unrest. People celebrated the New Year from the confines of their homes, with night curfews and other restrictions in place at major cities.

Many took to convey their sentiments about the end of an unusual year with some top-notch humour. Some joked about surviving the pandemic, others described how they would be celebrating the day at their homes, while others still joked how the year gone would not be missed even a little.

Here are some of the funniest tweets on the arrival of 2021.

 

Posted By: Lakshay Raja