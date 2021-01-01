Happy New Year 2021: Confined to their homes, with night curfews and other restrictions in place, Many took to convey their sentiments about the end of an unusual year with some top-notch humour.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The world is set for a new beginning after bidding adieu to a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainties and social unrest. People celebrated the New Year from the confines of their homes, with night curfews and other restrictions in place at major cities.

Many took to convey their sentiments about the end of an unusual year with some top-notch humour. Some joked about surviving the pandemic, others described how they would be celebrating the day at their homes, while others still joked how the year gone would not be missed even a little.

Here are some of the funniest tweets on the arrival of 2021.

Congratulations to everyone who survived 2020 pic.twitter.com/HIdLd0JbKh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 31, 2020

I have simple goals for 2021 like staying alive. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 31, 2020

Frnd: What's ur plan for new year eve



Me: pic.twitter.com/QNkbPBu6fv — WEAR UR MASK😷 (@wtf_vella) December 31, 2020

Everyone waiting Covid 20

for 2021 pic.twitter.com/7WeOSYmweO — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) December 21, 2020

When someone asks me about new year resolutions. pic.twitter.com/taVyIOamao — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2021

Everyone entering 2021 like pic.twitter.com/spAkY6OO4m — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 31, 2020

That was Jan 2020 "resolution"

VS

Jan 2021, God of mercy

Good morning 🌞 pic.twitter.com/0EDz6mBwzp — Mitchell Brown (@iam_mitchell01) December 30, 2020

